KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Kansas City saw another night of violent protest in The Plaza leading to a total of 151 arrests from the last three days.

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas signed an order for a curfew on Sunday. That curfew started at 8 p.m. on Sunday and ended on Monday at 6 a.m. Mayor Lucas said Monday afternoon that he was not planning to have another curfew for Monday night.

Sunday night protest started peaceful and stayed that way until around 8 p.m. when the curfew started. Kansas City police held hourly briefings Sunday night into early Monday morning giving updates on arrests and when tear gas was used.

In one of those briefings, David Jackson with the Kansas City police said most peaceful protesters left around the 8 p.m. hour.

Tear gas was first used around 8:30 p.m. near Cleaver and Main and also at the J.C. Nichols Fountain.

Tear gas was just deployed near Cleaver and Main. The fumes affected our reporter on-scene. https://t.co/QCvLxkOmUL — KCTV5 News (@KCTV5) June 1, 2020

Tear gas has been deployed at the J.C Nichols fountain @KCTV5 pic.twitter.com/3j10U4neLr — Leslie Aguilar (@LeslieKCTV5) June 1, 2020

Protesters were seen throwing frozen water bottles at police and that is when the protest was declared an unlawful assembly.

KCPD said at 8:25 p.m. that bottles were being thrown at officers at 47th and Main. They then said, "Due to the items being thrown at officers, the protest has been declared an unlawful assembly. Everyone must leave." — KCTV5 News (@KCTV5) June 1, 2020

Police were also telling protesters that if they did not disperse, they will be arresting people.

During Friday's protest, there were five total arrest. Saturday there were 83 and Sunday had a total of 63 arrest. Police also noted that 12 of the arrested people were from "out of town" or were from more than an hour away.

Kansas City Police Department Police Chief Rick Smith said everyone was told to leave when things started to turn violent. He also said around 11 p.m., things had calmed down and it was pretty much over for the night.

Police said damage was mostly to buildings, businesses and vehicles around the plaza area.

"Mostly broken windows, spray painted graffiti, some businesses were looted and experienced theft. Several police vehicles were damaged, spray painted, and one was burned completely," said KC police.

Chief Smith said a total of 20 officers have been injured in the past three days of protesting. These injuries required those officers to come off the line and be treated for minor injuries. All of those injuries were from flying objects such as rocks and water bottles.

“Two of the officers received more serious injuries that required hospitalization on Saturday, one was a head injury and another had a lacerated liver. Both of those are a result of being struck with flying objects The officer with the head injury was treated and released and the officer with the Liver injury is expected to be released today. It should be noted that virtually every officer that spent time on the lines was struck with objects (rocks, bottles, etc) at some point or another," KC police said.

Chief Smith said medical bills are over $100,000 as a result of this.

In the briefing above, Chief Smith says 13 police vehicles were damaged resulting in $85,000 in damage.

A statement from Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker states that staff from her office joined the lawful protest on Sunday afternoon to honor the life of George Floyd.

Around 5 p.m. on Monday, Chief Smith and Mayor Lucas were seen kneeling holding an "I Can't Breathe Shirt."