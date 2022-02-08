KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas is set to participate Tuesday morning with Vice President Kamala Harris on an event meant to help Americans navigate how to access Child Tax Credits.
Lucas will be one of two mayors taking part in the hour-long ZOOM, starting at 8:30 a.m. KCTV5 will be monitoring the event and will bring you any pertinent information to come out of the session, but you can also watch it yourself by registering here.
The Child Tax Credit provides $3,000 to $3,600 per child for working families in the U.S. The ZOOM will focus on how families can make sure they receive their money after tax time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.