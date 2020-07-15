KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) - Both Kansas City and St. Louis are on track to have record-breaking numbers of homicides. The mayors of both cities asked for a special session to address the issue which finally happened Wednesday. But Mayor Quinton Lucas doesn’t agree with all of the governor’s goals.

Governor Mike Parson laid out numbers showing stark increases in violence across the state. In Kansas City, there have been 101 homicides so far this year, up 35% from July 15, 2019, and putting us on track for the deadliest year on record.

“Innocent children are being shot and killed way too often. These are just the grim numbers, but effects of violent crime across our state are best measured in lives, innocent lives lost, futures cut short, and families hurting,” Governor Parson said.

The governor announced a special session on violent crime to start July 27 with six provisions. Those provisions include:

Expanding what qualifies as “endangering the welfare of a child”

Creating a witness protection fund

Loosening witness statement admissibility

Making it easier to certify juveniles as adults

Increasing penalties for the unlawful transfer of weapons to minors

And changing the requirement that law enforcement officers in St. Louis reside in the city limits

Mayor Quinton Lucas is on board with the witness protection fund and semi-sympathetic to the ideas of changing child welfare laws and penalties for giving guns to minors. There were two points he is disappointed will not be on the special session agenda.

“We need to find ways to get guns out of the hands of people who don’t need to have them. Children, domestic abusers. And we need to find ways to support mental health investments in the state of Missouri and in Kansas City, so that those in crisis are not creating more criminal activity in our community,” Mayor Lucas said.

He’d also like to see the repeal of a 2017 change in concealed carry laws that make it legal to carry a gun without a permit.

Lucas agrees with Parson that law enforcement need support and respect now more than ever.

“The governor said it a few times and I’ll make it clear as well: I support law-enforcement here in Kansas City,” Mayor Lucas said.

Governor Parson says he believes the six provisions on the agenda for the special session have broad support and are mostly non-partisan. He says other issues surrounding law enforcement and criminal justice reform will have to wait until the general session in January when there’s more time for debate.