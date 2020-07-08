KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) - A federal operation to cut down on violent crime in Kansas City was announced Wednesday night. This will consist of five different federal departments sending agents to the KC metro. They're expected to have, "boots on the ground" in the next ten days.

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas and Kansas City, Missouri, Police Chief Rick Smith both attended a Wednesday evening meeting about how to solve the violent crime problem in Kansas City.

Part of the problem is neither of them got a heads up about this announcement, so they don’t know all the details. But the mayor did say it’s more “brains” than “boots” with an emphasis on investigations.

“The Kansas City mayor wrote to the governor a letter that said we are at a crisis point and additional help was needed,” White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said.

What his letter asked for was, “witness protection funding” and tools to stop, “felons using deadly weapons,” or guns.

Instead, he got what US Attorney General William Barr called, “surging federal agents and other federal assets.”

“This is for support. This is for clearing homicides and non-fatal shootings. This is for making sure people find justice. This is not more federal agents or the Marshal Service just coming to town to take over policing,” Mayor Lucas said.

“I knew there was something in the works at the federal level. I think it’s no secret that we have a violent crime issue in Kansas City,” Chief Smith said.

The numbers are significant, but the tipping point may have been the murder just last week of 4-year-old LeGend Taliferro, who was sleeping in his home. Then just days later, the shooting of two police officers in two separate calls for help.

“It has to break everyone’s heart that a 4-year-old boy sleeping on a floor gets a gunshot wound and dies. So I’m glad for the extra help,” Chief Smith said.

But investigations aren’t the only thing city leaders are trying to address. In Wednesday night’s public safety group meeting, Kansas City Councilwoman Melissa Robinson asked about, “... the social determinants and those aspects of pulling people out of the underground economy.”

And the Kansas City Police Departments Deputy Chief of Investigations Mark Francisco, talked about, “... helping relocate people out of neighborhoods so that they feel a sense of safety to come forward.”

As the mayor says, the federal help announced Wednesday is just one piece.

“Mental health treatment, restorative justice, conflict resolution, de-escalation, building closer relationships between police and our community are also important parts of our crime fighting in Kansas City,” Mayor Lucas said.

A news release sent by the DOJ said the assistance will include 100 FBI agents and help here from the US attorney to assist with what could be a resulting surge in prosecutions.