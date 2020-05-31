KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Kansas City Quinton Mayor Lucas signs executive order for a curfew to start Sunday night.
Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas said in a conference Sunday that he just signed an executive order creating a curfew starting at 8 p.m. Sunday and ending at 6 a.m. Monday.
This includes the areas of the Plaza, Westport, Downtown and all Kansas City, Missouri, Parks.
According to Smith, at the Saturday night protest, there were 85 arrests and two officers were hospitalized. One of the officers was hit in the temple by a rock and the other had a liver laceration from a rock.
Officers were also hit by frozen water bottles.
