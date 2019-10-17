KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas and a group of city advocates are working to ban conversion therapy.
Conversion therapy is a controversial practice that works to change the sexual orientation of LGBTQ individuals, especially children.
The ban would be the second one of its kind in the state of Missouri after Columbia voted to enforce one earlier this month. Right now, it’s just in the early planning stages.
On Thursday, KCTV5’s Greg Payne spoke with a local community advocate who shared their experience with conversion therapy in the hopes of bringing about change.
Zachary Mallory remembers the conversion therapy sessions they were in at 17 years old.
“I was learning how to basically hate myself,” Mallory said. “It’s basically to de-gay somebody and to convert that sexual orientation from gay to straight.”
The sessions are often done by a religious person of power or a licensed mental health professional. In Mallory’s case, it was done at a church in Independence that has now closed down.
“During these sessions with a pastor, he would attach different electrodes to different parts of my body and would show different images on a screen,” Mallory said. “If I was to get aroused, per say, by an image, it would send a shock throughout my body.”
The session also consisted of quoting a number of Bible verses that mention homosexuality being a sin.
“After leaving conversion therapy, I’ve attempted suicide four times,” Mallory said.
That is part of the reason why Mallory and a number of others who’ve experienced it in the city are now standing up and fighting against conversion therapy.
Mayor Lucas has yet to speak with the group, but has posted in favor of going against conversion therapy. He tweeted, in part: “We’re working to advance policies in city hall that protect our LGBT brothers and sisters from discrimination and outlaw conversion therapy. You are welcome here.”
The community advocates said they hope to speak with Mayor Lucas and work together on the ban. At this time, there is no timetable for when the mayor will announce the proposed ordinance.
A growing number of cities and states in the U.S. are also considering bans, including Utah. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints is opposing that ban. In a statement, the church said, "It fails to protect individual religious beliefs and does not account for important realities of gender identity development in children."
