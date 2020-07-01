OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) – A Kansas City man who pleaded guilty on eight charges in May 2019 was issued a life sentence Wednesday.
According to a release, 32-year-old Anthony D. Grable of Kansas City, Missouri, was charged on July 5, 2018, with premeditated first-degree murder, attempted premeditated first-degree murder, three counts of aggravated assault, two counts of aggravated robbery and one count of burglary in Johnson County District Court.
The charges are said to stem from a shooting that took place on July 3, 2018 outside of Sunrise Point Elementary School located at 15800 Roe Boulevard in Overland Park, as well as subsequent robberies and a burglary that took place shortly after the shooting.
On May 7, 2019, Grable plead guilty to the eight charges and on Wednesday, he was issued a life sentence. He will also not be eligible for parole for 50 years.
