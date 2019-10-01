CAMDENTON, MO (KCTV) – A Kansas City man is facing multiple charges after being arrested at a hotel near the Lake of the Ozarks while claiming he had explosives in his room.
Officers with the Camdenton Police Department responded to the Sleep Inn on East Highway 54 last Thursday after hotel staff reported a problem guest.
The officers made contact with the guest, later identified as 46-year-old Anthony M. Harris of Kansas City, and said they saw evidence of narcotics and a block of a substance wrapped in a bandanna that Harris claimed to be “C4 explosive.”
Police and staff evacuated the hotel and parking lot while the Missouri State Highway Patrol bomb squad responded to the scene to secure the unidentified item. The bomb squad analyzed the item and determined it tested negative for explosive materials.
Harris was taken into custody at the hotel. Officers called in the Lake of the Ozarks Narcotics Enforcement Group to assist due to the high volume of drugs found in the room.
The officers seized methamphetamine, cocaine, marijuana, heroin, oxycodone and ecstasy, as well as three firearms. Investigators also determined the vehicle Harris had at the hotel had been stolen from the Kansas City area.
Harris is facing four felony counts of drug trafficking and one felony count of unlawful possession of a weapon. He is currently being held without bond.
