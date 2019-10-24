KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – A man from Kansas City, Missouri has been sentenced to 14 years in prison without parole for robbing a Pizza Hut with a gun that was illegally in his possession.
Teandre L. Wilson, 40, pleaded guilty on April 9 to one count of armed robbery and one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Wilson admitted that he robbed the Pizza Hut at 9515 Blue Ridge Blvd. on Aug. 12, 2018. Around 4:30 p.m., he approached the register, made brief small talk with the cashier, and then lifted the right side of his shirt to show that there was a gun in his waistband. He then said, “Give me your money or I’ll pop ya’.” The cashier emptied the register and gave Wilson the money. Wilson then ran out of the store.
Soon after, on Aug. 24 of last year, KCPD officers responded to the area of 6th Street and Benton Boulevard after someone called and said shots had been fired. The caller told officers he heard gunshots from inside his residence and, when he looked out his window, saw a man hiding behind a car.
That man was later identified as Wilson. Officers found him in the parking lot of a 7-Eleven store and seized the loaded Springfield Armory .45-caliber pistol that he had in his waistband.
Under federal law, it is illegal for anyone who has been convicted of a felony to be in possession of a firearm or ammunition. Wilson has prior felony convictions for possessing or distributing a controlled substance and for robbery.
