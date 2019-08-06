KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – A Kansas City man was sentenced Tuesday for taking pornographic photos and video of a 7-year-old girl.
46-year-old Dennis Lamont Everette was sentenced to 15 years and four months in federal prison without parole. The court also sentenced Everette to a lifetime of supervised release following his prison time.
According to court documents, on January 4, 2019, Everette pleaded guilty to receiving child pornography. He admitted that he used his cell phone to take pornographic photos of a 7-year-old.
Documents also said the investigation began when the mother of the 7-year-old notified police that pornographic images of her daughter were found on Everette’s cell phone.
An older daughter had borrowed Everette’s phone and found at least ten photos and a video of her sister and the child victim on the phone, officials said.
The child told investigators that Everette told her to take off her clothes and instructed her on how to pose for the photos and video. He rewarded her with gum, documents said. The child also indicated on an anatomical drawing several places in which Everette had touched her either on top of her clothes, or under her clothes.
A witness told investigators that Everette bought snacks and drinks for kids in his neighborhood and played games with the kids.
