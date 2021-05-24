KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A Kansas City man has been sentenced to 20 years in a Missouri prison for the fatal shooting in April 2015 of Dominique Stafford.
Derius Taylor pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and armed criminal action. A Jackson County judge on Friday sentenced Taylor to 10 years in prison on each of those convictions.
According to court records filed, charges were filed in 2017 alleging Taylor fatally shot Stafford, who was found slumped over in a car left at 37th and Elmwood. The victim's phone records showed calls to his phone from a friend of Taylor's.
A witness told police that Taylor shot the victim after he arranged to meet him. Taylor told the witness he knew he would need to shoot the victim because he intended to rob him.
Detectives found that Taylor had pawned a necklace taken from the victim.
