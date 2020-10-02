KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – A Kansas City, Missouri man has been sentenced in federal court for illegally possessing a firearm after firing a stolen pistol into the air toward traffic on I-70 near the sports complex.
Adrian Milligan, 44, was sentenced to 17 years in federal prison without parole.
On Sept. 18, 2019, Milligan pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm. He admitted that he had a Kahr 9mm semi-automatic pistol on April 13, 2018.
Kansas City officers were dispatched to Arrowhead Inn at 3:18 a.m. on that day in 2018. A 911 call reported two men and a woman shooting a pistol in the air in the parking lot. Milligan was shooting in the direction of nearby I-70, which put drivers in danger on top of motel guests, employees, and other individuals in the area.
When officers arrived, they talked to three individuals, including Milligan. Milligan had the gun, which had been reported stolen, in his left pant pocket. He also had three 9mm rounds of ammunition in his pocket.
Under federal law, it is illegal for anyone who has been convicted of a felony to be in possession of any firearm or ammunition. Milligan has prior felony convictions for: Being a felon in possession of a firearm, assault on a law enforcement officer, possession of a controlled substance, possession with intent to distribute, unlawful use of a weapon, distributing a controlled substance near a school, and two prior felony convictions for trafficking.
