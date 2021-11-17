KASNAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A Kansas City man will spend several years in federal prison for meth and gun charges he received after engaging police in a high-speed chase.
Michael Allen Dicks, Jr., 32, was sentenced in federal court Wednesday to 15 years in federal prison without parole. He pleaded guilty back in February to one count of possessing methamphetamine to distribute and one count of possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug-trafficking crime.
According to the court, a Platte County sheriff's deputy attempted to conduct a traffic stop on Dicks in March of 2020 after Dicks failed to stop at a red light at N.W. Cookingham and N. Ambassador in KCMO. Dicks failed to stop for the deputy and a vehicle pursuit followed.
During the chase, Dicks reached speeds of 130 miles per hour. He also drove the wrong way on 152 Highway. The chase ended when Dicks crashed in the area of N.W. 92nd Terrace and N.W. Old Tiffany Springs Parkway. Dicks was taken to the hospital for injuries he sustained in the crash.
Inside the crashed vehicle, authorities found a loaded Sig Sauer 9mm semi-automatic handgun and multiple bags containing a total of 462.7 grams of methamphetamine.
