JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- In Kansas City, Adam Teefey is known for his architectural skills helping design low income housing for tribal communities both locally and nationally with the company Travois in the Crossroads.
“A couple of years ago we worked with the Potawatomi Prairie Band Tribe that’s north of Topeka Kansas,” says Adam Teefey.
More than 1,100 miles away in Fernandina Beach, Florida, people think of him less for that skill and more for his ability in the water.
“I’ve always enjoyed even as an adult getting out into the ocean and jumping into a wave,” says Teefey.
On Monday Teefey would have to do much more than that.
Teefey and his wife Emily were enjoying the final day of their babymoon. The couple is expecting twins in January. The day took a wild turn while they were on the beach.
“I was sitting there reading and I heard someone yell help, so I stood up to see if I heard it right,” says Teefey.
Teefey quickly noticed about 50 yards out, two people battling the rough ocean.
“There wasn’t too much thought process going on other than I need to get out there,” says Teefey.
Fighting the waves Teefey was able to connect with the struggling pair. The young girl immediately latched on, meanwhile the older gentleman was quickly losing energy.
“He indicated that he wasn’t going to be able to swim anymore and said just get going,” says Teefey.
Teefey wasn’t going to do that.
“I had just grabbed underneath his arm pulled him up and started swimming,” says Teefey.
“I have no doubt in my mind that that he saved their lives,” says Fernandina Beach resident Jim Moore.
Jim Moore was on the beach that day and witnessed the rescue. Which is the reason he posted about it on Facebook and it’s received much attention.
“For the rest of my life I’ll always remember the day that a young man got up without regard to his safety and ran into the ocean and rescued not just one person but two people,” says Moore.
Teefey never got a chance to really speak to either one of the people he rescued, but he did learn they didn’t know each other, which leaves him wondering.
“What happened before he yelled for help if he had swum out there to help her or if they got swept out together,” says Teefey.
A question he hopes can eventually be answered.
Meanwhile Moore hopes Teefey will be recognized here in KC. He even reached out to the Kansas City Chiefs to see if they can honor him for his heroic action.
