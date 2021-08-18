GENERIC Drowning Text Lake River

LAKE OZARK, MO (KCTV) -- A Kansas City man who had not been seen since Sunday ultimately drowned in the Lake of the Ozarks. 

According to a log from Missouri State Highway Patrol made available today, 55-year-old James D. Jensen was last seen on Aug. 15. 

On Tuesday, a trooper responded to a report that said someone was floating in the water at the 9.5 mile mark of Main Channel, in an unnamed cove.

Jensen was located and pronounced dead by the Camden County Medical Examiner at 12:50 a.m. Aug. 17. 

MSHP Troop F says this is their ninth drowning of the year. 

