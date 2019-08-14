FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- For the first time in 20 years, Ricky Kidd has a lot of hope.

Kidd was convicted of a double murder that took place near Swope Park back in 1996. Kidd’s name was anonymously called in to police.

Kidd had an alibi for the entire day that included him filling out paperwork for a gun permit and multiple people said they were with him at the time.

Kidd’s defense team now said it’s clear who committed the crime.

Kidd has strong support and that includes former Kansas City Police Commissioner Alvin Brooks.

A judge has now taken a serious look at this old case and ruled that it needs to go back before a jury or Kidd needs to be released from prison.

Kidd has been represented in part by the Midwest Innocence Project who has spent more than a decade on this case. This is also the same team that helped free Lamonte McIntyre.

“This is a solved crime, everyone knows who committed the crime. One of these individuals still walks the streets today while Ricky still sits there. It’s been over two decades, it’s beyond time,” Tricia Bushnell, Midwest Innocence Project, said.

Jean Peters Baker and her office sent KCTV5 News a statement saying in part, “We will review this matter immediately to determine appropriate next steps.”

“We have just received this judgment from the media. We have yet to be contacted by the Missouri Attorney General’s Office who handled this case. We will review this matter immediately to determine appropriate next steps. Our obligation here as with every case is to seek the truth.”

The judge also noted there is no physical evidence linking Kidd to this crime and the gun was never found.

KCTV5 News expects to hear directly from Kidd Thursday.