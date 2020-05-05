KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) - KCTV5 News has told you about local police and highway troopers catching excessive speeders during stay at home orders.
Check these numbers out:👀🤦♂️From Jan. 1--April 30, 2020, troopers throughout the state issued 2,745 tickets to drivers when exceeding the speed limit by 26+ mph 😲 #astonishedThat is a 52% INCREASE compared to Jan. 1--April 30, 2019.#NotCool 👎#SlowDown pic.twitter.com/lVVbQQU1ao— MSHP Troop A (@MSHPTrooperA) May 1, 2020
Another edition of insane speeding tickets we wrote this week: 123 mph in a 65 at 435/Wornall79 in a 35 on Independence Ave.76 in a 45 on Chouteau Bridge133 in a 55 on I29/Waukomis86 in a 55 on 71 Hwy/31st St.Again, this is why you'll still see us enforcing speed limits— kcpolice (@kcpolice) April 10, 2020
A man fed up with lead foots in his neighborhood installed a unique set of eyes hoping to slow everyone down.
Many neighbors who are tired of speeding on their street will install signs to let drivers know kids live and play in the area. Larry Bye added something else, or should we say, someone else, to catch drivers’ attention.
Five-year-old Camden loves to ride bikes. So much so, he wore out his last bike. Tuesday he was breaking in his brand new one.
“We have cars constantly going by that are going so fast. It’s terrifying letting him ride his bike,” neighbor Mallory Douglas said.
Douglas’ neighbor Larry Bye was worried too, especially with more kids and neighbors walking and biking during stay-at-home orders. He says drivers are ignoring the 25 miles per hour speed limit near Amoret Avenue and N.W. 56th Street.
“fForty, fifty, sixty miles an hour. On the weekend it’s pretty crazy,” Bye said.
When he spotted a mannequin for sale at an antique shop, he thought of a crazy idea.
“This is Molly my mannequin,” Bye said.
Believe it or not, Bye’s odd idea to place Molly near the street seems to slow some drivers down.
“A good-looking woman they are going to slow down to look at,” Bye said.
“I noticed a lot of people driving by slowly looking at Molly,” Douglas said. “I definitely think it is working.”
But just in case Molly doesn’t change a driver’s speed, maybe a message from Camden will.
“I would say, slow down,” Camden exclaimed!
