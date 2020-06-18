KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – A Kansas City man has been charged in connection with a fatal shooting that left a man dead in the common area of an apartment complex.
According to the Jackson County Prosecutor’s office, 41-year-old Elijah A. Marshall has been charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action.
According to court documents, the KCPD went to the 2100 block of E. 13th St. on June 1 after someone called and said there had been a shooting.
When officers arrived, they found Ivory R. Harris had been fatally shot in the apartment complex’s common area.
Witnesses told police that the man who shot Harris had been coming to the apartment complex and had been seen using narcotics. Recently, Harris had asked him not to smoke PCP around the complex.
Just before the shooting, Harris had confronted the suspect about his drug usage. When the suspect came toward Harris, Harris showed he had a gun. A witness then heard the suspect talk about getting a gun, too.
That witness, who is Harris’ child, heard gunshots and yelled, “Did you just kill my dad?!” The suspect replied, "He shouldn’t have pulled a gun on me,” and then ran away.
Another witness told police he saw the suspect shooting and then running down an alley. An additional witness told police that the suspect made threats to shoot the victim the day before the shooting.
Prosecutors requested a bond of $250,000 cash. A mugshot is not available at this time.
