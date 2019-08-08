JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) – A man has been charged with murder in connection with the deaths of two men who died after being struck with an ax.
Mario J. Markworth, a 22-year-old from Kansas City, is facing two counts of second-degree murder and two counts of armed criminal action.
According to court records filed Thursday, KCPD officers went to a parking lot behind a church in the 5700 block of Winner Road after someone called about a medical emergency.
When they arrived, they found two dead men several yards away from each other. Each had several wounds, including head trauma caused by a sharp force.
The men were identified as 26-year-old Michael McLin and 52-year-old Kevin Eugene Waters. According to police, they were transients.
Information from witnesses led police to Markworth, who was taken into custody on August 7.
Markworth told the police that he and McLin were involved in an altercation and, when McLin started to walk away, Markworth picked him up and dropped him on the pavement. Markworth said McLin hit his head on his ax.
According to Markworth, he hit the victim in the head with the ax more times so that he wouldn’t tell anyone.
As he was trying to hide McLin’s shoes, he saw another man hiding along a nearby fence. Markworth asked him if he had seen him and McLin, then he struck him with the ax.
According to a release from the county prosecutor's office, Markworth told detectives "he had been raised in a Christian home and knew right from wrong." He said he also knew what he did was not right.
Prosecutors have requested a $250,000 cash bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.