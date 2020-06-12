PLATTE COUNTY, MO (KCTV) – A man has been charged with murdering his roommate and then dumping the body in a field in Platte County.
William M. Bell, a 25-year-old from Kansas City, is accused of fatally shooting Conrado Mendez, Jr. at their Jackson County home.
Bell has been charged with second-degree murder, armed criminal action, and abandoning a corpse. He is being held in Platte County on a $750,000 cash bond.
According to court documents, a Riverside/Quindaro Levee District employee was mowing on April 9 in a remote area of the 4300 block of NW Tullison Road when he saw a body under a wooden footbridge.
Riverside police went to the scene and found a body wrapped in plastic. Mendez was subsequently identified as the victim and an autopsy revealed he died from multiple gunshot wounds.
The plastic Mendez’s body was wrapped in had been used to ship a twin-size mattress box spring. Investigators were able to trace the label on the plastic to a furniture dealer, which gave them a list of people who had recently bought such a box spring.
Investigators were able to narrow their search down to a home on East 12th Street in Jackson County, where Bell, Mendez, and another man lived. When investigators executed a search warrant, they found items consistent with items located at the scene where the body was found.
Court documents also indicate that DNA from a pair of black nitrile gloves found at the crime scene showed Bell and Mendez as major contributors.
Additionally, surveillance video from near where the body was found shows what appears to be Bell’s 1983 Chevrolet Celebrity stopping at the location on March 30.
Furthermore, the investigation revealed that Bell had tried to pawn a 9mm Taurus handgun shortly after the murder.
Platte County Prosecuting Attorney Eric Zahnd said, "This case began with very few leads -- an unidentified body dumped in a remote area several days before its discovery. Due to the excellent work of detectives, we have now charged the man we allege is the murderer."
