JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- A Kansas City man has been charged in connection with a fatal shooting that happened on Wednesday.
According to the Jackson County Prosecutor's Office, 34-year-old Brandon D. Johnson has been charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action.
According to court records, KCPD officers went to the 4000 block of E. 69th St. before 1 a.m. after receiving a call about a shooting.
When officers arrived, they found Ernest Gibson suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.
One of Gibson's family members told police that Johnson had been contacted about an apparent drug purchase. When Gibson went outside to meet Johnson, gunshots rang out moments later.
Another witness told police that Johnson and Gibson had argued over $10 from a previous transaction. That witness also told police that Gibson was walking away when he was shot.
One witness told police that a silver vehicle, like the one Johnson is known to drive, drove away from the scene. A check showed that Johnson's license plate was detected in the area of 63rd and Swope, heading toward the crime scene, 14 minutes before the homicide happened.
Prosecutors have requested a bond of $250,000.
A mugshot of Johnson is not yet available.
