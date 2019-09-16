KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – A Kansas City man has been charged after shooting and killing a man on Sunday afternoon.
On Monday evening, a 29 man was charged in the fatal shooting of 46-year-old Robert D. Williams.
Sharron R. Garner of Kansas City faces 1st degree murder and armed criminal action charges.
According to court records, officers were dispatched Sunday afternoon to the 4200 block of Tracy Avenue in Kansas City on a reported shooting.
They found Williams inside an upstairs apartment. Witnesses identified the suspect as Garner, who they said was wearing a Chiefs jersey at the time of the shooting.
He and Williams had been in the residence to watch the Chiefs game earlier. Witnesses said Garner left the apartment for a few minutes and returned.
Without saying anything, he shot Williams, unloading a full magazine before fleeing.
Prosecutors requested a bond of $350,000 cash.
