KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – A Kansas City man has been charged in the early-Sunday fatal shooting from an apartment near 80th and Campbell, Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker announced Monday.

24-year-old Shimari Frierson faces second degree murder, first degree burglary and armed criminal action.

According to court records, Kansas City police responded in the early morning of April 5, to an apartment complex in the area of 80th and Campbell.

Inside a second-floor apartment, police found the victim, Monrico Roseberry, deceased in a seated position, on the living room sofa.

Frierson and at least one other person forced their way into the apartment, seeking what they believed was a large amount of money there. During their attempt, Roseberry was shot and killed.

A witness identified Roseberry for police and gave a description of the vehicle and the events that led up to the attempted burglary.

Prosecutors requested a $250,000 bond.