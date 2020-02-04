KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) - A Kansas City man, who was arrested recently on unrelated charges in Iowa, faces charges in connection with a double fatal shooting in September of 2019.
28-year-old Kevin D. Dean faces two counts of second-degree murder, three counts of armed criminal action, first degree attempted robbery and unlawful use of a weapon.
According to court records that were filed on Tuesday, Kansas City police responded to an apartment building in the 7900 block of Manchester Avenue on September 10th.
Witnesses told police that victim Dajuan M. Reese answered the door and became involved in a confrontation with the other victim Rance Burton and shots were fired. A second armed suspect came in with Burton, witnesses told police.
Witnesses also said Burton had been with a suspect known as “40” and a phone contact for a person known as “40” was found in Burton’s phone. The defendant was developed as a person associated with the phone number.
A witness, who was shown a photo of the defendant, told police she last saw the defendant with Burton on the night of the homicide.
Prosecutors have requested a bond of $400,000 cash.
