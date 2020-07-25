KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – A Kansas City man has been charged in the fatal shooting from March 2020 of Frederick Outley outside a Kansas City convenience store near 9th and Prospect Avenue, Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker announced Saturday.
44-year-old Joel A. Roseberry faces second degree murder, armed criminal action and tampering with physical evidence charges.
According to court records, on March 1, 2020, Kansas City police officers were dispatched to the area of 9th and Prospect Avenue on a reported shooting.
They found Outley lying in the parking lot of Xpress Mart convenience store. Outley died later at Truman Medical Center from his gunshot wounds.
A video from the store showed Outley arrive at the store and become involved in an altercation. Later, the video showed the man later identified as the defendant, Roseberry, produce a handgun and shoot Outley multiple times as Outley ran away.
Roseberry walked toward Outley and fired more shots. At no time did Outley possess a firearm or any other weapon.
Prosecutors requested a bond of $200,000.
