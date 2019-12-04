KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A Kansas City man faces multiple felony charges in connection with the fatal shooting of a woman and the wounding of another victim on November 26.
28-year-old Jonathan D. Campbell faces second degree murder, first degree assault, first degree burglary, first degree robbery and three counts of armed criminal action.
According to court documents, police were dispatched to the 3000 block of Cypress Avenue on a shooting.
They found a male victim suffering from gunshots to the face and Evelyn M. Frazier deceased inside a residence. Police also found spent 9mm shells and live rounds at the scene.
Witnesses identified Campbell as the shooter. Detectives were provided with information that the shell casings found at the homicide scene and a shell casing collected from the robbery scene were fired by the same firearm.
Prosecutors requested a $250,000 cash bond.
