KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) - A Kansas City man has been charged in connection to the fatal shooting on November 15.
31-year-old Jhermeil R. Taylor faces second degree murder and armed criminal action charges.
According to court records, police were dispatched shortly before midnight to the 7500 block of East 87th Street, where they found Gerald D. Berry lying in the parking lot of a liquor store. He had been shot and his death was later confirmed as a homicide.
Surveillance video from the store showed a man in a yellow sweatshirt, later identified as Taylor, in an argument with another man.
Berry is seen raising his hand to diffuse the situation, then he throws a punch at Taylor who then pulls a gun and shoots Berry.
As Taylor runs away, Berry pulls a handgun and fires toward Taylor, who fires more shots at Berry before he drives away.
A witness told police Taylor was threatening everyone, and Berry was trying to calm the situation.
Prosecutors requested a bond of $250,000 cash.
