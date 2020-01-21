KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – A Kansas City man has been charged in a fatal shooting from November.
25-year-old Malcolm P. Weston faces second-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon, two counts of armed criminal action and first-degree property damage.
According to court records, Kansas City police were dispatched to the area of Linwood and Charlotte on a reported shooting.
When they arrived on the scene, they located the victim, who was identified as 52-year-old Ricardo Ortiz, shot in the leg. The wife of Ortiz stated he had been walking the dog.
Surveillance video from residences and businesses in the area showed the suspect on a cellphone and in a vehicle. Witnesses shown a picture of the suspect helped detectives suspect the defendant.
Weston was on probation in two different cases at the time of the homicide. Shortly after the homicide, he was arrested and charged with first-degree robbery, armed criminal action, first-degree tampering, resisting arrest and unlawful possession of a firearm.
Prosecutors requested a bond of $250,000 cash.
