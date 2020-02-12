KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – One person has been charged in the fatal shooting of a man from 2019.
42-year-old Ronnie Steven Grady faces second degree murder and armed criminal action charges.
According to court records, Kansas City police were dispatched to the 5300 block of Olive Street in Kansas City on a reported shooting. The calling party said a man in a black truck shot another man who was standing at the truck and talking.
The truck was last seen driving westbound on 53rd Street. Detectives found the victim, Michael K Jones, in the street near 53rd and Olive.
Tips and witnesses led police to identify Grady as the suspect. A computer check revealed he operated a green truck, similar to the one described at the shooting scene. Witnesses also advised police that the victim and suspect were in a dispute over a woman.
Police said Grady acknowledged, after he was read his Miranda rights, that he knew the victim and he and the victim were arguing over a woman. Grady told police the victim was high and belligerent, although he never physically contacted him.
He stated he shot him at close range, but an autopsy report revealed no evidence of close-range fire and had two entrance wounds in his back. A witness who saw the shooting told police it appeared the suspect and victim were merely in a verbal argument before the victim was shot.
Another witness stated he heard two men arguing when he saw one man at the front of the truck fire at the victim, who was standing at the corner of 53rd and Olive.
Prosecutors requested a bond of $250,000 cash for Grady.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.