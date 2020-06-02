KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – A Kansas City man has been charged in connection with a fatal shooting of Anthony Ford Jr., on May 31 in a Kansas City apartment, Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker announced Tuesday.
22-year-old Damon Johnson faces second-degree murder and armed criminal action charges.
According to court records, police responded on the evening of May 31, 2020, to the 8800 block of Crystal Lane on a reported shooting.
A witness told police that the victim and Johnson were arguing and fighting, then gunshots were fired. A witness identified Johnson.
Another witness confirmed the identity of the shooter as Johnson. Another witness said the victim swung his fist at Johnson, who ducked and shot the victim.
Prosecutors requested a $200,000 cash bond.
