KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) - A 28-year-old Kansas City man has been charged in a fatal shooting from November 20th, 2020.
Tevin M. Lynch faces second degree murder and armed criminal action charges.
According to court records, Kansas City police responded to a residence in the 5700 block of Indiana Avenue on a reported shooting late on November 20.
The victim called 911 and told the dispatcher the name of the man who shot him. When officers arrived at the residence, they had to break into the residence, and they found the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
Police found a message on the victim's phone from a "Tevin Grass" on the day of the homicide. A witness told police he had introduced the victim and the defendant to each other in the last year.
The day of the homicide, the witness said he saw a man leaving the residence. He identified the defendant as that man when he was shown a photo of the defendant.
Prosecutors requested a bond of $250,000 cash only.
