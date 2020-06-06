KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – A Kansas City man has been charged in connection with the fatal shooting of Juan Hernandez at the CVS store located on 23rd Street in Independence, Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker announced Saturday.
23-year-old Edwin A. Sagastume-Sosa faces second degree murder and armed criminal action charges.
According to court documents, on June 1, 2020, Independence police responded to a CVS on the 1300 block of 23rd Street and found the victim, Juan Hernandez, in the store’s entry way.
He had been shot multiple times and was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Police detectives identified the defendant as the suspect, Sagastume-Sosa.
Sagastume-Sosa told police he shot the victim at the CVS on June 1, 2020. After the shooting, he buried the handgun and later shaved his head to change his appearance.
Prosecutors requested a $300,000/10 percent bond.
