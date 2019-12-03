JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- A Kansas City man was charged in the August 2019 death of a 2-month-old child that was in his care in a Kansas City residence.
28-year-old Arlandez R. Drew faces abuse or neglect of a child resulting in death, which is a class A felony under Missouri law.
According to court records that were filed on Tuesday, Kansas City police responded on August 23 to the 9500 block of Charlotte Street and found Drew, who told police the baby had begun choking.
When the baby wasn't breathing, Drew notified a neighbor who performed CPR. The baby later was declared deceased at Children's Mercy Hospital on Sunday August 25.
The medical examiner in November determined that the death was a homicide caused by complications of head and neck trauma. Drew told police he's the boyfriend of the baby's mother and was watching the victim on August 23.
After the child was fed, Drew stated the baby appeared to be coughing and convulsing. He picked the baby up and took him downstairs and put the child on the couch while he went for help from a neighbor.
The neighbor performed CPR until an ambulance arrived. He accompanied the baby to the hospital. A scan of the baby's brain at Children's Mercy revealed bleeding in the brain and extreme swelling, as well as retinal bleeding.
The physicians believed that the injuries were consistent with head trauma abuse.
Prosecutors requested a bond of $100,000 cash.
