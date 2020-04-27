KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) - A Kansas City man has been charged in connection with the fatal shooting of his wife inside their Kansas City residence.
34-year-old Carlos Velazquez faces second degree murder and armed criminal action charges.
According to court records, Kansas City police were dispatched Sunday evening to the 3700 block of East 7th Street in Kansas City on a reported shooting.
Officers found the victim, the wife of Carlos, Anna Velazquez, shot to death in an upstairs bedroom. Multiple shell casings were in the room with Anna’s body.
Carlos’ father, who lives next door to the residence, told police that Carlos told him he shot Anna. Carlos told police that he didn’t recall shooting Anna, but he spontaneously uttered to police responding to the call at his residence, "my wife is dying. It was an accident."
Two juveniles were located in the home, safe in their beds.
Prosecutors requested a cash-only bond of $300,000.
