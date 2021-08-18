JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- A Kansas City man has been charged in connection with a fatal shooting that happened in August of 2019.
According to the Jackson County Prosecutor's Office, 27-year-old Douglas V. Griffin has been charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action.
According to court records, KCPD officers went to the area of U.S. 71 Highway and Red Bridge Road at that time on a reported body.
When police arrived, they found the victim on the ground next to a Mitsubishi Galant who had sustained gunshot wounds and was dead.
Detectives then determined that the car was associated with Griffin.
Police later found the victim's vehicle abandoned near 55th Street, not far from where Griffin lived.
An analysis of cell phone records found that Griffin and an associate were in the area where the homicide happened and around the time it happened.
