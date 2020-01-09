JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- A Kansas City man has been charged in connection with a fatal shooting that happened on Christmas Eve of last year.
Joseph A. Kane, 36, has been charged with second-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon, and two counts of armed criminal action.
According to court records, police went to the area of 72nd and Wabash Avenue late on Christmas Eve after someone found a shooting victim in the street outside a Toyota Prius.
That victim, Carter McCollum, had been shot in the area of 69th and Olive in southern Kansas City according to a witness.
McCollum and Kane were involved in a narcotics deal and had met at a restaurant near 69th and Prospect. While they were waiting, the witness said Kane was seen leaving a nearby house. Once they met, they then drove to the location of 69th and Olive.
The witness said Kane became agitated, got out of the vehicle, and shot the victim several times.
The witness drove away to 72nd and Wabash and waited until police arrived.
A check of the victim's phone showed McCollum and Kane were communicating just prior to the shooting, detectives believe.
Prosecutors have requested a $250,000 cash bond.
