KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – A Kansas City man has been charged in connection with a vehicle crash that killed two people near 18th and Brooklyn in Kansas City in February 2020.

28-year-old Michael P. Mertens faces two counts of second-degree murder, leaving the scene of an accident, receiving stolen property, possession of a controlled substance and driving while license was revoked.

According to court records, a Kansas City police officer on February 4, who was west of 18th and Brooklyn, saw a Honda SUV operating at a high rate of speed headed east on 18th Street. He soon saw smoke and headed toward it.

At 18th and Brooklyn he saw crashed vehicles at the intersection. He saw a male driver flee the scene and the officer took the person into custody.

The driver of another vehicle at scene told police that she began following the Honda SUV blocks away after she realized it was her mother’s stolen vehicle. She followed for about 10 minutes and the driver of the Honda SUV sped up and drove more carelessly, disregarding traffic signs and signals.

At 18th and Brooklyn, the Honda SUV crashed into a red Monte Carlo killing Virgil M. Dixon and Judith R Morris.

Witnesses told police they saw the Honda SUV travel on 18th Street at a high rate of speed and disregard a stop sign before he crashed into the Monte Carlo.

Prosecutors requested a $250,000/10 percent bond.