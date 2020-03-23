KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – A Kansas City man has been charged in connection to a March 13 fatal shooting.

A 47-year-old Darick Neely faces second degree murder, armed criminal action and unlawful possession of a firearm.

According to court records, Kansas City police were dispatched to the area of 71 Highway and Red Bridge Road on a reported shooting.

When they arrived on the scene, they found a deceased man outside a vehicle along 71 Highway. A witness told police the victim was driving with three others in the vehicle when the defendant shot the victim from the rear seat.

Two other witnesses told police the defendant was at a residence earlier in the evening before the March 13 shooting, holding or racking a gun. Shells collected from the vehicle in which the victim was shot were nine milliammeter and had a blue coating.

A bullet recovered from the victim had the same blue coating and ammunition found in the defendant’s possession also had a blue coating.

Prosecutors requested a bond of $100,000 cash.