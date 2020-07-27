KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) - A 37-year-old Kansas City man has been charged in connection with the fatal shooting of a woman as she drove an ATV on Red Bridge Road in Kansas City on July 1, Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker announced Monday.

Glenn Darren Rucker faces second degree murder and armed criminal action charges.

According to court records, Kansas City police were dispatched to the area of E. Red Bridge Road and Bennington Avenue in Kansas City on a reported shooting.

When officers arrived, they found an adult woman lying in the road. She had been shot multiple times, causing her death. The victim was identified as 41-year-old Sharon Heifner-Douglas. She lived about a half mile from the crime scene.

Witnesses told police she was traveling slow eastbound on E. Red Bridge Road, as her dog was walking alongside her in the grass. A maroon or burgundy four-door SUV, witnesses said, pulled alongside her and fired shots at her.

Immediately, she veered off the road and fell off the ATV. Witnesses said they saw nor hear any conflict between the persons in the suspect vehicle and the woman victim. KCPD issued a bulletin on the suspect’s vehicle and on July 7, police officers observed a vehicle matching the vehicle’s description in a car wash at 43rd and Prospect Avenue.

The officers took the man associated with the vehicle into custody. He identified himself as Glenn Darren Rucker. He described in an interview with police that he had been in the area of the July 1 crime scene.

A 9mm handgun was recovered from his vehicle when he was taken into custody was examined by a firearms examiner at the Kansas City Crime Lab and shell casings found at the homicide scene were determined to have been fired by that handgun.

In addition, DNA taken from the vehicle’s steering wheel and the trigger of the handgun were linked to Rucker.

Prosecutors requested a bond of $150,000. Rucker is currently in federal custody.