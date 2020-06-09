KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) - A Kansas City man has been charged in connection with the fatal shooting of two men and the wounding of two others inside a Kansas City residence.
31-year-old Raymond J. Cage faces two counts of second-degree murder, two-counts of first-degree assault and four counts of armed criminal action.
According to court records, Kansas City police responded on May 2 to a residence in the 2300 block of Van Brunt Boulevard on a reported shooting.
When they arrived on the scene, police located two victims who had died from gunshots and a third injured shooting victim. A fourth victim had fled the scene.
A witness told police that there had been an argument at the residence hours before the homicide about money and pills. An hour later, according to a witness, a man returned and said, "You thought I was playing," then the witness heard a shotgun being racked, then gunshots.
Another witness saw a man later determined to be Cage return to the residence and start shooting. Surveillance video showed a man fleeing the scene after firing a weapon.
Cage was arrested on Friday in St. Louis by members of the U.S. Marshals.
Prosecutors have requested a $500,000 bond.
