KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – A Kansas City man has been charged in connection with a 3-week-old child’s abuse.
25-year-old Corriel D. Willis faces two counts of abuse or neglect of a child.
According to court records, Kansas City officers on Monday contacted a physician at Children’s Mercy Hospital regarding a 3-week-old girl who was brought to the emergency room by Willis.
The doctor noted red marks on the child’s neck, rib fractures, liver damage and severe head injury.
Willis indicated he had sole care and custody and control of the child when the injuries occurred. The child was listed as critically stable but with life-threatening injuries.
Prosecutors requested a $100,000 cash bond.
