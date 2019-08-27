KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – A Kansas City man has been charged in the fatal shooting of a 20-year-old male.
23-year-old Isiah J. Ferguson faces 1st degree murder and armed criminal action charges.
According to court records filed Tuesday, police were called to the 7500 block of Washington in Kansas City on a reported Shooting.
When they arrived on the scene, they were directed to an apartment where they found the victim, Samuel B. Cummins, suffering from gunshot wounds.
A witness told police he had observed on his surveillance system a man walk to the door of Cummins’ apartment and knock. When Cummins opened the door, it appeared that Ferguson shot him with a handgun. Cummins was found at the apartment door.
Police identified a suspect and went to take him into custody. Ferguson described how he shot Cummins multiple times. Police recovered a gun from Cummins apartment, where he stated he had left it, as well as clothing that appeared to match clothing captured on the video surveillance.
Prosecutors requested a $500,000 bond.
