JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) – A 63-year-old Kansas City man has been charged in connection with a beating that left a woman in a coma.
Steve Allen has been charged with first-degree assault.
According to court records filed Thursday, Kansas City police went to the 5400 block of Blue Ridge Cutoff on Tuesday a little after 11:30 p.m. after someone called and said there was an altercation in a specific apartment.
When the police arrived, they found a woman inside the apartment who had been severely beaten and was unconscious.
Witnesses identified Allen as the man who had been in the apartment with the victim.
Allen told police that he and the victim were arguing over items that were missing from his apartment.
Prosecutors have requested a bond of $100,000 cash.
