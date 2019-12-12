JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) – A 27-year-old Kansas City man has been charged in connection with a murder that happened on June 21.
Daniel W. Bean has been charged with first-degree murder, two counts of first-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon, and four counts of armed criminal action.
According to the county prosecutor, the fatal shooting happened in the area of 84th and Paseo Boulevard. Police went to the area after someone called and said multiple people at been shot at Research Medical Center.
Witnesses said a man had walked up to a vehicle in the area fired multiple shots, wounding multiple people and killing Brent Barnes
Video surveillance showed that a man in a red baseball cap, white t-shirt, and red and black sweatpants had displayed a handgun that appeared to have an extended magazine. That man then began shooting into the victims’ vehicle as it turned north onto Paseo.
The next day, detectives were told that clothing had been found in the area that appeared to be the same ones worn by the suspect seen on the surveillance video. Ultimately, Bean’s DNA was matched to the clothing and a cap.
Charging documents only recently became public. They were previously sealed by a judge because Bean was not in custody.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.