KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A Kansas City man is facing felony charges after a woman says he sexually assaulted her in her hospital room.
Elisha Beraiah, 31, has been charged with first-degree attempted rape and first-degree sodomy.
According to the Jackson County Prosecutor's Office, KCPD responded to University Health Medical Center on Thursday and spoke with the victim, who's visually impaired. She said Beraiah assaulted her while she was in her bed.
A staff member at the hospital told police she went into the victim's room and saw Beraiah in the bed with her. His pants were down, according to the staff member.
The prosecutor's office requested Beraiah be held on no bond.
He is currently in custody at the Jackson County Detention Center.
