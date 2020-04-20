KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) - A Kansas City man who earlier this month fired multiple shots at a woman who was driving off in his vehicle has been charged.

26-year-old Lawrence Perkins faces second degree murder, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon.

According to court records, Kansas City police were dispatched to the area of 59th and Troost Avenue on a reported shooting.

When they arrived at the location, they found the deceased victim sitting inside a vehicle. The defendant told police he fired multiple shots at the victim after she began to drive off in his vehicle.

Surveillance video showed the defendant firing multiple times as the victim attempted to flee after taking his vehicle. Police found 10 .45 caliber shell casings at the scene.

Prosecutors requested a bond of $100,000.