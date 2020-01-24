JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) – A man is facing multiple felony charges after three people were shot in the area of 56th and Bellefontaine on Thursday night.
Darcell J. Clark, 28, has been charged with two counts of first-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon, three counts of armed criminal action, and two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm.
According to court records, police went to the area on Thursday after someone called and said shots had been fired.
When police arrived, they found two people at the scene who had been shot. They later learned that a third person had been taken to the hospital already.
The two victims told police that they were standing by a car outside when Clark walked up and shot them.
A witness corroborated that and added that, after shooting, he walked back to his residence.
Clark told police that someone fired into his home, which hit the third victim who was taken to the hospital.
Prosecutors requested a $50,000 cash bond.
