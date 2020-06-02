KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) - A south Kansas City man has been charged with a felony after posting on social media suggesting looting at a Raytown Walmart, Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker announced Tuesday.
18-year-old Bryant Lewis faces a felony charge of making a first-degree terrorist threat.
According to court records, an assistant manager at a Raytown Walmart spotted the threat on social media and then alerted the Raytown police.
Due to recent looting of Walmart’s around the nation, the Raytown store closed early Monday night.
Police located the identity of Lewis, connecting him to the Facebook posts. Lewis told police he created the Facebook group, "Loot Walmart on 350" as a joke, due to the protests.
He also responded to individuals commenting in the group that he was serious about his posts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.