JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- A 30-year-old Kansas City man, who was shot by police after he resisted arrest, faces multiple felony charges.
Kenyon A. Harrington faces two counts of delivery of a controlled substance, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a firearm, resisting arrest and two counts of unlawful use of a weapon.
According to court records that were filed Wednesday, Harrington had sold cocaine to an undercover narcotics detective on more than once occasion.
On July 22, the undercover detective scheduled to purchase narcotics from Harrington at Grand Slam located at 6th and McGee during the middle of the day.
At that time, surveillance teams observed Harrington arrive and back his vehicle into the parking lot. The Street Narcotics Tactical Unit arrived, blocked Harrington’s vehicle into the parking spot, and attempted to make an arrest of him.
Harrington drove his vehicle into the police vehicle, but he couldn't get away, so he exited the vehicle with a firearm which appeared to be pointed in the direction of the law enforcement officers, authorities said.
An officer discharged his firearm striking Harrington. He was taken into custody and taken to the hospital for treatment of his injuries.
Prosecutors requested a bond of $100,000/10%.
