KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- If a private property owner or property manager wants an abandoned car towed out of their parking lot, they must sign a form first. Investigators say they realized something was wrong when the same towing company kept submitting the same two property managers’ signatures over and over again.
At Private Party Impound, LLC just off of 31st Street in Kansas City, investigators say they found 16 vehicles that were reported stolen on the lot operated by Allen T. Bloodworth in March of this year. The search was part of a two-year long investigation into Bloodworth and the tow company.
“What he was doing was going out and towing cars immediately that wasn't (SIC) even stickered,” John Speakman, forgery victim said.
Police say Bloodworth and his employees illegally towed cars from apartment complexes and other parking lots using deception. They filled out state-required Department of Revenue forms using the names of two property managers who did not give them permission to use their names for the tows uncovered in the investigation.
In 2015, Speakman hired Private Party Impound, LLC to remove illegally parked vehicles from an apartment complex he managed. He says he signed a form once in 2015. Then Speakman learned from police his signature was forged by Private Party Impound, LLC to tow 30 vehicles in 2017 around the city.
“Angry, yeah because I've spent a lot of years building a good name for myself. I don't need people trying to drag me down into their mud and criminal actions,” Speakman said.
Police say they also uncovered that Private Party Impound, LLC forged the signature of a woman who is the president of a non-profit that serves the developmentally disabled to illegally tow cars.
“I told him (the detective) prosecute him for forgery and fraud,” Speakman said.
Bloodworth is charged with 31 counts of forgery and the investigation is ongoing.
If you believe you were the victim of this towing scheme or have information, you are asked to call the Kansas City, Missouri Police Departments east property crimes section at 816-234-5535.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.